Stephen A. Smith To Receive First-Ever BFOA Personality Award

The Broadcasters Foundation of America will honor ESPN’s powerhouse personality Stephen A. Smith with its first-ever Broadcast Personality of the Year Award at the charitable organization’s annual gala on March 9 at New York City’s iconic Plaza Hotel.

The groundbreaking award recognizes individuals whose influence transcends traditional boundaries, commanding audiences across multiple broadcast platforms.

Since starting his career with the New York Daily News, Smith has built a multi-platform career across television, radio, print journalism, and digital media. His broadcasting background includes national radio programs on ESPN Radio and Fox Sports Radio, as well as local radio shows in New York City and Los Angeles.

Smith currently serves as featured commentator and executive producer of ESPN’s weekday morning debate program First Take. He also hosts Straight Shooter, a live political and current events program on SiriusXM, and was a keynote speaker at Radio Ink‘s Forecast 2026 in November.

Beyond broadcasting, Smith is an actor, New York Times bestselling author, and media executive.

The March gala will also recognize Versant CEO and former NBCUniversal Media Group chair Mark Lazarus with the Golden Mic Award, and Judge Judy Sheindlin with the Edward F. McLaughlin Lifetime Achievement Award.

BFOA President Tim McCarthy said, “We are excited to introduce the Broadcast Personality of the Year Award and there is no one better to be our first honoree than Stephen. There are very few in broadcasting that are as authentic as Stephen. His tremendous work ethic and candid delivery make Stephen a personality on any platform that you must pay attention to, and I know first-hand his work ethic is second to none.”

Smith added, “I am honored to receive this recognition from Tim and the Broadcasters Foundation. The Broadcasters Foundation is a unique charity that helps support those in our industry who are suffering under the most daunting circumstances. I am delighted to be a part of this important fundraising gala that will help so many.”

The BFOA Gala, which supports the organization’s mission of assisting broadcast professionals in need, is scheduled for Monday, March 9, at the Plaza Hotel in New York City, with tickets available via the Broadcasters Foundation site. Over the past 15 years, the Foundation’s grant-making efforts have grown significantly, increasing from providing $400,000 in grants in 2007 to nearly $2,000,000 in 2025.