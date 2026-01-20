Podscribe Extends Ad Verification Tools Into Over-the-Air Radio

As many radio companies increasingly turn their attention to podcasting, one podcast measurement firm is expanding its capabilities for agencies, brands, and publishers into AM/FM, saying, “Radio is a powerful channel and now it gets the verification it deserves.”

Podscribe is now adding automated radio aircheck confirmation to a channel long viewed by many in marketing as difficult to independently verify. The company is integrating the airchecks directly into its dashboard, enabling advertisers and agencies to verify when and where radio ads ran using the same placement verification framework already applied to podcasts and social campaigns.

With the new capability, Podscribe automatically detects and logs radio ads, capturing a campaign’s full footprint across radio, podcasts, and social media in a single reporting environment.

Founded in 2017 by former Cisco Meraki and Tapad engineer Pete Birsinger, Austin-based Podscribe began as Podible, a podcast discovery platform built around transcript search. Birsinger later pivoted the company after identifying the lack of verification standards common in digital media. That shift repositioned Podscribe as a measurement and ad verification platform focused on podcast advertising.

Today, Podscribe operates with clients including Toyota, Wells Fargo, BetterHelp, and agencies like Oxford Road. It recently became Audacy’s “preferred measurement partner.”

Podscribe said the update applies its standard placement verification flags to radio, bringing the channel into the same measurement and accountability structure used for digital audio. The unified view is designed to streamline reporting, reduce reliance on multiple data sources, and give advertisers clearer documentation for clients and stakeholders.