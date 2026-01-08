Audacy Names Podscribe Preferred Measurement Partner

Audacy has named Podscribe as a preferred measurement partner, growing attribution across its digital portfolio in support of the company’s evolving, data-forward strategy, offering visibility into campaign performance across podcasting, connected TV, and display.

The agreement aligns with Audacy’s broader podcast restructuring under Head of Podcasts Leah Reis-Dennis, who has emphasized “smart growth” over scale. Audacy’s “network of networks” model now supports more than 300 podcasts through collaborations with CBS, Tenderfoot TV, and PAVE Studios.

Audacy President of Digital Sales Michael Biemolt said, “Audacy consistently strives to deliver measurable results for advertisers, and our partnership with Podscribe further strengthens that promise. With enhanced attribution and transparency across our portfolio, we’re giving clients even greater confidence in how Audacy drives performance at scale.”

Podscribe Head of Partnerships Matt Drengler added, “We’re excited to partner with Audacy, a company that has built an impressive audio platform through premium content, strong local and national reach, and continued innovation. This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to independent, industry-leading measurement and gives advertisers clearer insight into performance so they can grow in audio.”