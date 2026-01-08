NHPR Selects The Podglomerate as Podcast Sales Partner

New Hampshire Public Radio has entered an exclusive podcast sales partnership with The Podglomerate. The agreement names The Podglomerate as the sales representative for podcasts produced by NHPR, focusing on revenue across the podcast inventory.

NHPR produces multiple podcasts distributed nationally. The organization operates as the exclusive outlet for NPR News in New Hampshire. The partnership also provides NHPR access to The Podglomerate’s advertising technology tools.

Podglomerate COO and Head of Monetization Dan Christo said, “We couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome NHPR. NHPR is a pioneer and leader not only in public media podcasting but for podcasting as a whole. Their shows consistently find the ever-elusive trifecta of journalistic success, commercial success, and pure entertainment. Their team has built something special, and we’re honored to support their work.”