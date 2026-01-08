Aspen Public Radio Welcomes Sage Smiley as New ATC Host

Aspen Public Radio has announced Sage Smiley as its new host of All Things Considered following the June promotion of Halle Zander to News Director. Smiley most recently worked at KYUK Public Media in Bethel, AK, as newsroom manager and editor.

Smiley also joins the Aspen Public Radio newsroom as an associate editor and reporter supporting staff journalists and contributing writers. Before KYUK, Smiley worked at KSTK, KDLG, and KBYU. Her roles included news director, reporter, producer, and on-air host.

Smiley shared, “My time in Alaska taught me the importance of community. Journalism in rural towns can be deeply intimate and personal, as well as functional. I believe this intimacy is essential to telling stories well and fairly, and my unique perspective and experience will complement the current reporting initiatives already underway at Aspen Public Radio.” Zander added, “While I’ll be sad in some ways to step away from my daily hosting responsibilities, I couldn’t be more thrilled to have Sage behind the microphone. She brings high ethical standards, incredible news judgment and a joyful passion for radio. Sage is well-versed in all aspects of public radio. She brings a commitment to local news and an expertise to the medium that will bolster our news service, helping the greater Roaring Fork and Colorado River valleys stay informed and entertained.”