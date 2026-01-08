KBOI Fills Nine Trucks With Toys in Idaho’s Largest Toy Drive

Cumulus Media Boise’s NewsTalk KBOI 93.1/670 (KBOI-AM) once again partnered with the US Marine Corps Reserve Charlie Co. for Idaho’s Largest Toy Drive, collecting 24,022 toys, books, and bicycles to fill more than nine tractor-trailer trucks for Toys for Tots.

The 9th annual toy drive took place over twelve days in November and December, supporting children in Idaho, Eastern Oregon, and Northern Nevada. Community members and businesses also helped raise $69,845.65.

NewsTalk KBOI Program Director and Afternoon On-Air Host Nate Shelman said, “When this event was created just 9 years ago, I never imagined the Treasure Valley would have embraced it and make it as it is now. The generosity is overwhelming!”

US Marine Corps Reserve SSGT John Weems shared, “Thank you, Treasure Valley, for all of your support! Thanks to your selfless service and your generous donations, we were able to provide joy to tens of thousands of children in our community. Your aid has been instrumental in accomplishing our mission of spreading holiday cheer throughout our area of operations.”

Cumulus Boise Regional Vice President Market Manager Don Morin said, “KBOI has always believed that a great radio station is more than just a voice on the air. It’s a partner in building a stronger community. Idaho’s Largest Toy Drive is a perfect example of that commitment. So proud of Nate, his team, and the hard work that made this year’s event the most successful yet.”

