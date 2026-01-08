KNCI Adds Joe Maumee and AJ Maguire to Station Lineup

Bonneville International Sacramento has named Joe Maumee as the newest co-host of mornings on New Country 105.1 (KNCI), joining Pat and Cody beginning January 12. The station also confirmed AJ Maguire will take over afternoon duties.

Maguire arrives from Las Vegas, where he most recently hosted mornings at iHeartMedia’s Sunny 106.5 (KSNE). He replaces “Pacey” Cervantes, who exited the station in late October.

Bonneville Sacramento Group Director of Programming Chad Rufer said, “We are excited to welcome someone with the market credibility Joe has to our team. Joe is a talent I’ve admired from afar for years. Adding him alongside Pat and Cody on mornings brings an exciting new chapter for Sacramento radio listeners.”

Maguire added, “I’m extremely excited to be joining the KNCI team and to be back in the format I love, while working for a company that has been on my bucket list my entire career.”