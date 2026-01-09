Jerry Cesak, Half of San Diego’s Jeff & Jer Showgram, Dead at 74

Jerry Cesak, remembered by generations of San Diego listeners as half of the beloved Jeff & Jer Showgram, has died. Known early in his career as “Jerry St. James,” Cesak passed away on January 4. Cesak’s radio career began in his home state of Maryland, a journey he once called a “short 30-year diversion” from his original plan.

His path took him through Washington, DC, Baltimore, Minneapolis, and Detroit, where his pairing with Jeff Detrow at Magic 95 (WMJC) in 1982 sparked one of radio’s most enduring partnerships.

After stints in Chicago at WFYR and in Phoenix, the Jeff & Jer Showgram landed in San Diego in 1988, transforming local morning radio through humor, warmth, and relatability. The show’s evolution across Y95, B100, Q106, and finally Star 100.7 made Cesak and Detrow fixtures of San Diego’s airwaves for nearly three decades. Their final broadcast home came at KYXY in 2011, where Cesak remained until his retirement in 2015.

Reflecting on his career, Cesak once said, “Radio was never work. We always had so much fun every single day, it’s like high school with pay.”

Off the air, Cesak was deeply committed to animal welfare. He served on the boards of the Humane Society of the United States and the Rancho Coastal Humane Society, and with his wife, founded the Unicorn Foundation, which produced the touring show Bless the Beasts to raise awareness about animal cruelty.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Rancho Coastal Humane Society.