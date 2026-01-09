Intentions, Declarations, or Resolutions?

By the first week of the new year, an estimated 20-25% of all people are already wobbling on their resolutions. Many use the words “intentions” and “declarations” to make positive change. So, the real question isn’t why they fail, it’s how we make change stick.

I delved into the meanings and uses of intentions, declarations, and resolutions, and part of the problem is that we treat them as if they mean the same thing. They don’t; they point to different levels of commitment and action.

When you understand how these three growth words work together, your odds of lasting change go way up.

INTENTIONS

Intentions are strategic. They’re about direction, not deadlines.

Intentions shape mindset and awareness.

They point to what you want to move toward, not necessarily what you’ll do next.

They guide energy and internal choices rather than specific outcomes.

Examples:

“I intend to be an active listener in my conversations.”

“I intend to choose healthy foods and liquids.”

Best used for:

Creativity, mindfulness, personal growth, and value-based living.

Intentions set up alignment.

DECLARATIONS

Declarations create momentum and make what’s internal visible.

They are commitments stated out loud and/or in writing.

They turn intention into identity.

Declarations create accountability through language.

Examples:

“I write down all my creative ideas.”

“This year, I choose to lead with authenticity.”

Best used for:

Identity shifts, leadership, momentum, and signaling change to yourself and others.

When you declare something, you’re saying, “This is who I am now.”

RESOLUTIONS

Resolutions are where the rubber meets the road.

A resolution is a decision paired with action.

It usually includes structure: rules, timelines, or metrics.

Resolutions are two-fold: you either do them or you don’t.

Examples:

“I will spend at least two hours every day planning my show.”

“I resolve to exercise three times a week.”

Best used for:

Habits, performance goals, and measurable change.

Resolutions work best when they’re clear, realistic, and supported by intentions and declarations.

How They Work Best Together

The most sustainable change uses all three:

Intention sets the why Declaration sets the who Resolution sets how

Example:

Intention: “I want to approach my work with joy.”

Declaration: “I create content consistently.”

Resolution: “I will block 90 minutes each day for focused creation.”

When you stack intention, declaration, and resolution, you’re no longer just hoping for change; you’re designing it.

That’s how things stick.