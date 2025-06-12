Aspen Public Radio Elevates Halle Zander To News Director

Colorado’s Aspen Public Radio has promoted journalist Halle Zander to News Director. Zander, who most recently hosted All Things Considered and has held nearly every editorial role at the station, will lead a team focused on partnerships that broaden local coverage.

Under the new leadership, Aspen Public Radio plans to deepen cooperative reporting with Aspen Daily News, Aspen Journalism, KUNC, The Water Desk, and the bilingual service Sol del Valle. Recent joint projects have included stories on mobile food-bank operations, Pride Month recognition debates, and in-depth water-rights reporting.

Zander said the goal is “stronger, well-rounded journalism from Aspen to Parachute” that centers the voices of residents most affected by policy decisions.

The appointment positions Aspen Public Radio to expand both English- and Spanish-language services, with its Social Justice Desk continuing to investigate issues affecting historically underrepresented communities. Zander said the station will rely on public feedback to stay responsive amid financial pressures on public media.

“Stepping into the role of News Director at Aspen Public Radio at a time when the federal government is targeting public media funding, local newsrooms across the state are shuttering, and artificial intelligence looms over creative professions — it’s daunting. But it’s the phenomenal reporters on our staff, a growing network of newsroom partners, and the honest feedback we get from you that will keep our teams on their beats and on the air, regardless of the circumstances,” she added.