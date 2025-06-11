Hispanic Radio’s Best Celebrated With 2025 Medallas de Cortez

Radio Ink celebrated the best in Hispanic radio Wednesday evening as the 2025 Medallas de Cortez award winners were officially announced from a tough, competitive field during a special ceremony at the Hispanic Radio Conference in Houston.
The evening’s highest honor, the Medallas de Cortez Lifetime Leadership Award, was presented to López Negrete Communications President, CEO, and Co-Founder Alex López Negrete, recognizing his decades of leadership in multicultural marketing and his enduring impact on Hispanic media and culture.
Winners in seven competitive categories were selected from a national slate of peer-nominated finalists by a panel of independent judges. This year’s winners are:
Marketer of the Year
- Elizabeth Olivares, La Raza Media Group, Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL
Salesperson of the Year
- Chuck Martin, Curtis Media Group, Greensboro-Winston Salem-High Point, NC
Personality of the Year
- Stephanie “Chiquibaby” Himonidis, Nueva Network
Program Director of the Year
- Andrea Becerra Prado, Entravision
DOS or Sales Manager of the Year
- Jessica Martinez, Spanish Broadcasting System, Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
General or Market Manager of the Year
- Lindsay Salazar, Greeley Broadcasting Corp., Fort Collins-Greeley, Colorado Springs, & Pueblo, CO
Station of the Year
- WSUN, Spanish Broadcasting System, Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
The Medallas de Cortez awards are a signature moment of the Hispanic Radio Conference, honoring those who carry forward the legacy of Raoul Cortez, who launched the first Spanish-language radio station in the US, KCOR, in 1946.
Winners and finalists are also featured in the June issue of Radio Ink magazine, out now.