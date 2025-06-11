Are you a Rock Star Account Manager or Sales Manager looking at stepping up into your first GM role? If so, 100.7 FM/1010 AM WHIN Radio would like to talk with you.

Gallatin and Hendersonville, TN, are two small, fast-growing communities just northeast of Nashville. You’ll experience the excitement of Nashville while living in a small, close-knit community.

We are seeking an individual who can lead a sales team while establishing themselves as a General Manager. The ideal candidate must have a solid track record in sales and marketing, be able to recruit, train, lead a team, and drive growth at the radio station.

If this is you, please send your resume to Woody Zimmerman at [email protected].

Brayden Madison Broadcasting is an Equal Opportunity Employer