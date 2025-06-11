Join Our Sales Leadership Team – Sales Manager, Connoisseur Media Long Island

Connoisseur Media Long Island is seeking a passionate and experienced Sales Manager to join our award-winning sales leadership team. This role is an exciting opportunity to collaborate with our current Director of Sales and leadership team to drive growth across our Long Island operations.

Connoisseur Media Long Island operates in Market #21 and is a leader in both radio and digital advertising. Our brands include WALK 97.5, WWWF—103.1 The Wolf, WWSK—94.3 The Shark, WKJY—KJOY, and WHLI, along with a strong portfolio of local events and our digital division, Ferocious Digital.

This position is ideal for someone who thrives in a collaborative culture where we work hard, celebrate wins, and treat our employees with respect. We focus on building strong relationships with local businesses and delivering creative solutions that generate real results.

Key Responsibilities:

• Collaborate with the existing sales management team to lead, coach, and motivate a high-performing staff

• Drive revenue through multi-platform strategies including radio, digital, and event sponsorships

• Build and maintain strong relationships with advertisers and community partners

• Partner with programming, marketing, and digital departments to develop integrated local advertising campaigns

Job Requirements:

• Experience working in broadcast media sales, preferably at a leadership level

• Background in developing and managing revenue-generating event sponsorships

• Proven ability to create and sell digital marketing programs

• Experience training and mentoring Account Managers

• Ability to build custom local programs that deliver measurable ROI

• Willing to live on or relocate to Long Island

To apply in confidence, email [email protected]

Connoisseur Media is an Equal Opportunity Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to any characteristic protected by law.