State Broadcasters and RAB Invest in the Future of Radio Talent

The next generation of radio talent is getting its start today, thanks to state broadcast associations ongoing investment in training and mentorship. The RAB recently concluded two intensive programming and sales talent-development programs for college students interested in broadcast radio and digital audio.

Held May 12–17, the GAB Radio Talent Institute returned to the University of Georgia’s Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication, while the Illinois Broadcasters Foundation hosted its first-ever Audio Media Career Academy in Bloomington-Normal, Illinois. Both programs are part of the National Radio Talent System, a division of RAB dedicated to building the industry’s talent pipeline.

Each six-day camp provided students with immersive, hands-on education in areas such as podcasting, digital content, social media strategy, talent coaching, advertising, and media sales. Every participant also earned their first RAB sales certification.

Georgia Association of Broadcasters President Randy Gravley and the GAB Education Foundation continue to underwrite the Georgia institute, while Illinois Broadcasters Association President Dennis Lyle and the Illinois Broadcasters Foundation backed the new Illinois academy. These partnerships underscore the critical role state associations play in shaping the future of the industry.

RAB President and CEO Mike Hulvey said, “One of our key objectives at RAB is around workforce development – specifically supporting initiatives to attract new talent to the industry while impacting talent retention through resources and shared best practices. The National Radio Talent System is an example of our efforts around this focus and with strategic partners like GAB and IBF, and we were able to evolve our programming and test out new elements.”

Georgia Association of Broadcasters President Randy Gravley added, “The 2025 GAB Radio Talent Institute was an incredible culmination of aspiring broadcasters with dedicated industry professionals.”

Illinois Broadcasters Association and Illinois Broadcasters Foundation President and CEO Dennis Lyle stated, “The Illinois Broadcasters Foundation is committed to developing future broadcasters, and we were just delighted to see our vision come to fruition, and we look forward to seeing the program grow.”

Join Hulvey and Radio Ink Online Editor Cameron Coats on Tuesday, June 24 at noon ET for a free Radio Masters Sales Series webinar on recruiting the next generation of radio sellers. Drawing from the Radio Talent Institutes, Hulvey will explain why Gen Z isn’t disengaged – they just require a new approach. RSVP today.