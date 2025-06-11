Honolulu Gets ‘Mega’ New Station With Hispanic Music Debut

Oahu’s radio dial just got more diverse with the launch of MEGA 104.7 (KCCN-HD2), Hawaii’s only commercial Hispanic-format station. H. Hawaii Media officially unveiled the station last week, marking a significant expansion of the island’s cultural media offerings.

Broadcasting from Honolulu, programming and strategic consulting for MEGA 104.7 is being led by Chupacabras Creative Services media consultant Benjamin Reed, who brings experience managing Spanish-language formats in several Western US markets.

The Shoboy Show anchors the weekday lineup in mornings, while the rest of the day features reggaeton, bachata, and corridos tumbados programming from the Latin Hits Network alongside local news, surf updates, weather, and community information, designed to connect with both bilingual and bicultural listeners.

MEGA joins H. Hawaii’s roster of more than a dozen radio stations spread across Oahu, Maui, and Kauai.

H. Hawaii Media President George Hochman commented, “Latinos make up more than 11% of Honolulu’s DMA, and there’s never been a commercial station that speaks to them – until now. MEGA 104.7 is here to serve and celebrate that community.”