Washington Commanders Extend Broadcast Deal With iHeart DC

The Washington Commanders and iHeartMedia DC have announced a renewal of their English-language radio partnership, with gameday coverage to continue on BIG 100.3 (WBIG). The partnership, which began in 2022, extends through the 2025 NFL season.

The extension guarantees continued access to live Commanders games across the DMV region, as well as expanded team-related content, including archived broadcasts, exclusive interviews, and behind-the-scenes programming throughout the year on WBIG and its sister stations, including HOT 99.5, WMZQ, DC101, and WASH-FM.

In addition to broadcast and streaming on iHeart’s digital platforms, the collaboration will continue to include community events such as team Draft Parties, Training Camp coverage, and co-branded appearances at events like HOT 99.5’s Jingle Ball, WMZQ Fest, DC101-derland, and the WASH-For-Kids Radiothon.

Washington Commanders Chief Partnerships Officer Jim Rushton remarked, “Extending our partnership with iHeartMedia DC is an exciting step toward the future we’re building for Commanders fans. Together, we’re not only delivering dynamic gameday coverage — we’re laying the groundwork for even more innovative programming that will deepen our connection to the community and expand our engagement with our valued fans.”

iHeart DC Region President Aaron Hyland said, “We are thrilled to extend our dynamic audio partnership with the Washington Commanders, building on the momentum and shared success we’ve achieved together the past 3 seasons. By harnessing the power of audio across BIG 100 and our iHeartMedia platforms with broadcast, podcast, and streaming, we’re excited to deliver even more access, energy, and unforgettable gameday moments to Commanders fans throughout the region.”