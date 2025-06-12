Nightline’s Juju Chang to Host 2025 Gracie Awards Luncheon

As the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation prepares for the 50th Annual Gracie Awards Luncheon on June 18 at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City, ABC News Nightline Co-Anchor Juju Chang has been announced as host for the afternoon.

Chang, an Emmy and Peabody-winning journalist, is known for her reporting on national crises and social issues, including mass shootings, the opioid epidemic, and violence targeting the Asian American and Pacific Islander community. Her presence will help mark a milestone year for the luncheon, which complements the national Gracie Awards Gala held in Beverly Hills in May.

The luncheon recognizes local and student media professionals whose work reflects the Gracie Awards’ mission of honoring programming created by, for, and about women. The event will also feature the presentation of the Make Her Mark Scholarship to Raha Amirfazli, a master’s student in Film and TV Production at New York University.

Presenters scheduled to appear include iHeartMedia’s Medha Gandhi, ESPN’s Arielle Chambers, WFAN’s Boomer Esiason, CNN’s Erica Hill, and NBC News’s Vicky Nguyen.

Alliance for Women in Media Foundation President Becky Brooks said, “We are honored to have Juju Chang host this historic Gracie Awards Luncheon. Her commitment to elevating voices and sharing stories with empathy and clarity embodies the very mission of the Gracies. Juju’s presence at this milestone event will be a powerful tribute to the next generation of women in media.”

More information about the 2025 Gracies Luncheon, as well as tickets, can be found on the AWMF site.