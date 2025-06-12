Tyler Naylor Nails Down Afternoon Drive At Cumulus Chicago

Tyler Naylor has joined Chicago’s 94.7 WLS-FM for afternoon drive. Naylor’s arrival marks a return to the Midwest after 16 years of programming at Audacy New Orleans’s B97 (WEZB). He replaces Jaybeau Jones, who moved from evenings to afternoons.

His previous experience includes programming and on-air roles in Philadelphia, Boston, Providence, Charlotte, Las Vegas, Mobile, and Rockford.

Cumulus Media VP of Classic Hits and Program Director of 94.7 WLS-FM Todd Cavanah said, “We are so excited to welcome Tyler to our 94.7 WLS-FM Cumulus team. His major market on-air and programming experience will be very beneficial as we continue to evolve the Classic Hits format in Chicago. He understands how to connect all the elements to engage on social media and on a daily on-air radio show.”

Naylor said, “It is such a privilege to work for Cumulus Chicago and 94.7 WLS. To be on the air every day and a part of this great media brand, in this amazing city is beyond belief.”