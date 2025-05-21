AWMF Hosts 50th Gracies, Spotlights Female Media Leaders

The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation marked a major milestone Tuesday night with the 50th Annual Gracie Awards Gala in Beverly Hills, celebrating the contributions of women in media across national radio, television, and digital platforms.

Held at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel, the event recognized 160 honorees, the highest in the award’s history.

Hosted by comedian and actress Fortune Feimster, the night blended laughter, emotion, and powerful moments of reflection on the evolving role of women in media. The evening concluded with a performance by Grammy-winning artist Cam, closing the night on a celebratory note.

Awards were presented by a high-profile roster of presenters, including Jimmy Kimmel, Jenna Dewan, Christina Hendricks, Monica Lewinsky, and Kyle Richards. Notable winners in attendance included Norah O’Donnell, Lisa Ling, Angela Yee, and Ed Begley Jr., among others. Actors Dara Reneé and Morgan Dudley served as this year’s Digital Impact Ambassadors.

The night also spotlighted rising talent and the next generation of media leaders through scholarship stories, with past recipients such as Fatima Moein, Pavlina Osta, and Lesli Foster sharing the impact of Gracie Awards mentorship and funding. AWMF President Becky Brooks emphasized that the event remains the organization’s largest fundraiser, supporting programming, scholarships, and leadership development for women at all stages of their careers.

The 2025 Gracie Awards were produced by female-led teams from Do Great Projects and Mythical Creatures, with Kristin Whalley serving as executive producer.

Local and student honorees will be recognized during a separate luncheon on June 18 at Cipriani’s in New York. The full list of winners is available at the AWM website.