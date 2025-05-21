SiriusXM Brings Creed to Center Stage for Indy 500 Coverage

SiriusXM will again deliver audio coverage around the 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500 throughout Memorial Day weekend. The on-and-off-track coverage will culminate with live coverage of the race from Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 25.

As part of its involvement in this year’s event, SiriusXM will serve as a sponsor of three entries in the Indianapolis 500. Felix Rosenqvist’s No. 60 SiriusXM Honda will feature branding from SiriusXM’s Turbo channel and the GRAMMY-winning band Creed.

The SiriusXM INDYCAR Nation channel will also carry live coverage of the Miller Lite Carb Day practice session on Friday, May 23. Following the on-track activity, fans at the speedway can attend a live taping of Off Track with Hinch and Rossi, hosted by James Hinchcliffe and Alexander Rossi.

The episode will feature special guests, including racing legend Mario Andretti and members of Creed. The event will be recorded outside the Pagoda at the track and will be available later on the SiriusXM app and podcast platforms.

Post-race celebrations will continue on Memorial Day, May 26, with a live broadcast on Diplo’s Revolution from the Coors Light Snake Pit. The channel will feature performances by Illenium, Two Friends, Kayzo, and Oliver Heldens.

In conjunction with the event, SiriusXM will launch its Listen Free promotion from May 22 to June 2, allowing drivers with inactive satellite radios to tune in to more than 100 channels for free, including INDYCAR Nation and Diplo’s Revolution.