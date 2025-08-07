Audacy’s Podcast Strategy: Talent-Nurturing & Radio-Powered

In a podcast industry no longer defined by easy money, how is Audacy reshaping itself for what comes next? As the company navigates its own transformation, its new Head of Podcasts, Leah Reis-Dennis, says the mission is clear: grow smarter, not louder.

In a recent interview on Podcast Perspectives, Reis-Dennis laid out the company’s vision centered on smart growth, operational transparency, and long-term partnerships with The Podglomerate CEO Jeff Umbro. From cutting back on overextension to doubling down on crossover content and audience data, Reis-Dennis said the company is now investing where “we are strongest and feel the business has the most potential.”

A pillar of Audacy’s strategy is what Reis-Dennis called a “network of networks” model. That structure supports a portfolio of over 300 podcasts, but not through 300 direct points of contact, forging operational partnerships with outside media groups like CBS, Tenderfoot TV, and PAVE Studios.

As many companies seek high-dollar deals with the hottest stars in the space, Reis-Dennis emphasized that her team builds based on demand, not vanity. Audacy is avoiding talent deals “at their peak” in favor of shows where the company can “get in low, help that show grow, and be true partners.”

“We work so closely with our sales team to try to make sure that they have the shows they need for what brands are asking for and nothing more,” in response to market contraction and a rejection of the over-leveraged strategies that have placed many companies in peril.

In that same spirit, other parts of the company’s podcasting footprint have been wound down, including, most notably, the shuttering of Pineapple Street Studios in June. Reis-Dennis called it a difficult but necessary move in light of the broader pullback in branded and documentary production work.

On the promotional front, Audacy is finding great success from its core strength: radio. “We find that [broadcast] is more effective for some genres than others, so we try to be pretty data-driven about that,” she said. Content tie-ins between local stations and podcasts, particularly in sports and music, are performing especially well.

Recent developments reflect this shift toward strategic integration. Podcorn, the self-serve ad marketplace Audacy acquired in 2020, has since evolved into the Audacy Creator Lab and Audacy Creator Exchange – distribution and monetization platforms for independent creators who may not yet qualify for the premium podcast network. Reis-Dennis called it “a farm league,” designed to nurture talent from within Audacy’s ecosystem.

As for what lies ahead, Reis-Dennis is watching the major tech platforms closely. The long-term viability of podcast RSS distribution and how platforms like Spotify and YouTube choose to engage with publishers will help shape where Audacy goes next. “Our incentives are never going to be perfectly aligned,” she said, “but hopefully we can get to a place where it’s kind of mutually beneficial.”

Still, she emphasized that the future for the company is steady, sustainable growth: “We want to sign more exciting voices, but I would also hope that a lot of our current partners are still here. I really value our partnerships as long-term investments.”

The entire interview is available via The Podglomerate.