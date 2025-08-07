How Radio’s Best Program Directors on Build Lasting Local Ties

When tragedy strikes, when a local charity needs a boost, when the community gathers for music, fun, or a cause – radio is there. From boots-on-the-ground relief to amplifying local voices, the industry’s best Program Directors know connection isn’t a slogan, it’s the job.

For our upcoming Best Program Directors in Radio issue, Radio Ink Magazine asked this year’s honorees how they and their teams are keeping strong connections with their local listeners. Their answers reveal the creativity, commitment, and community focus that define great programming leadership—and show why they’ve earned a place on this year’s list.

Here’s what they told us:

“Today, all our stations were out on the streets broadcasting live and collecting needed items for the Texas Hill Country tragedy. We planned it and engaged over the holiday weekend and have touched literally thousands of listeners. Not one other company could be bothered with doing what should be second nature for radio.”

“Community, Community, Community. Proactively reaching out to as many organizations as possible to see how we can help them achieve their goals. Whether it’s Ellsworth Air Force Base, area civic groups’ charitable events, or a local blood drive, we want to be their ‘go-to’ partners.”

“We are out in the community at concerts, charity events, sales remotes. We’re engaging with our listeners on various social media platforms, and we’re always listening to their feedback. Our content reflects what matters to them – local stories, voices, and events.”

Curious about who said what? Radio Ink Magazine’s August issue, featuring the Best Program Directors In Radio, comes out on Monday, August 18. Click HERE to subscribe today.