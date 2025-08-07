MIW Opens Third ‘Behind the Mic’ Mentorship for Female Air Talent

Mentoring and Inspiring Women in Radio has launched the third annual Behind the Mic Mentorship program, aimed at supporting the professional development of women on-air talent across the US radio industry.

The year-long initiative is open to one female personality from any U.S.-based music format who has held an on-air position for at least 3–5 years and is actively seeking to grow her career in radio. The selected mentee will receive tailored guidance from a broad network of industry professionals and gain access to NAB Show 2026, set for April in Las Vegas.

The mentorship builds on MIW’s long-standing mission to advance female leadership in broadcasting, specifically by focusing on programming talent and on-air development. Previous mentees include Cumulus Media Albuquerque Afternoon host Jenelle Vannoy and Leighton Broadcasting Music Director Brook Stephens.

Applications are now open and will be accepted through Friday, August 29.

MIW Board President Sheila Kirby said, “Behind the Mic is more than a mentorship – it’s a powerful opportunity to invest in the future of women’s voices in radio. This program is designed to elevate on-air talent who are ready to take the next step in their careers, and we’re proud to support their journey with access, insight, and community. At MIW, our mission is to create real pathways to leadership, and this initiative is a key part of that vision.”