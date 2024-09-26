Jenelle Vannoy Chosen for 2024 MIW Behind The Mic Mentorship

Mentoring and Inspiring Women in Radio has picked Jenelle “J. Belle” Vannoy, Afternoon Drive host for Cumulus Media’s KOBQ 93.3 FM in Albuquerque, as its 2024 Behind The Mic mentee. The Winston-Salem native started her career with iHeartMedia in Las Vegas.

She moved on to Radio One Charlotte, before ending up in New Mexico. Beyond radio, Vannoy has been featured on MSNBC and Finding Adventure.

The year-long program is designed for female music radio air talent with 3-5 years of experience and offers personalized mentorship from industry professionals and includes an opportunity to attend NAB Show 2025 in Las Vegas.

MIW Board President Ruth Presslaff said, “We are absolutely delighted to announce Jenelle Vannoy as our Behind the Mic Mentee. This program allows us to discover rising talent like Jenelle and connect them with experienced leaders who can help guide their journey. We’re thrilled to support the next generation of media professionals in such a meaningful way.”

Jenelle Vannoy added, “I’m so grateful and appreciative to be in this industry for over 15 years, but it is time to turn it up a notch, and I believe being in this program will do that for me. Thank you to the MIW board for choosing me. I’m excited to take this ride.”