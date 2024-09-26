Radio Recruitment Dollars: Lesson Three

(By Chris Stonick) If you see a “now hiring” sign, contact with confidence! You can hang your hat on the fact that these companies are not finding the people they want to hire, so go in strong. “I noticed that you’re hiring. Well, most of the companies I work with are not finding the quality candidates that they need. If you’re having that same problem, let’s fix that!”

Talk with your managers and sellers. Learn about every successful recruitment story that has ever transpired from your stations. These successes are not the success of the SELLER – they are STATION successes. And every seller should take ownership of every story!

Have digital recruitment success stories on hand for everyone to share. Managers, write down every success story imaginable and document them. They are confidence builders and powerful!

Have a question about recruitment advertising? Get in touch with me. I will be answering selections in a future article! If your radio group is looking to capture these dollars for 2025, we should talk.

For more than three decades, Chris Stonick has helped thousands of organizations across the country with recruiting and retention while generating well over $100,000,000 in billing for his client radio stations. Contact Chris at 863-397-5615 or by email. Read Chris’ Radio Ink archives here.