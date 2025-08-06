Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network Unveils 2025 Broadcast Team

The Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, anchored by Audacy’s 96.5 The Fan (KFNZ), will return a familiar broadcast crew in 2025 with a few new additions. “Voice of the Chiefs” Mitch Holthus returns for his 32nd season as play-by-play announcer.

Holthus has called a team-record 533 regular and postseason games and is a multiple-time Sportscaster of the Year in both Kansas and Missouri. Former Chiefs wide receiver Danan Hughes returns for his sixth season as color analyst. Josh Klingler also returns for his sixth year as sideline reporter.

Joining the team for 2025 is Joshua Brisco, who will serve as pregame and postgame host on 96.5 The Fan. Eric Townsend also begins his first year as Executive Producer of the Chiefs Radio Network.

KNFZ became the flagship radio home for the Chiefs last year.

Tico Sports will again provide Spanish-language coverage of all preseason, regular season, and postseason games. Broadcasts can be heard on La Ke Buena 105.9 (KSSA) in Garden City and Liberal, KS and the Audacy app.

Chiefs Vice President of Content and Production Robert Alberino, Jr. said. “The quality of broadcasts available to Chiefs Kingdom over the radio airwaves throughout preseason, regular season, and postseason is second-to-none and is reflective of the incredibly talented teams at the Chiefs Radio Network and Tico Sports.”