St. Louis Talk Radio Hosts Headed To Israel For Live Coverage

St. Louis Conservative talk station NewsTalkSTL (KLJY-HD3) is partnering with NewsMax to provide special coverage on the ground in Israel, with hosts Tim Jones and Chris Arps. From August 11 through 15, Jones and Arps will share live updates, with their full afternoon show airing from Jerusalem on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The duo is part of a diplomatic delegation organized by NewsMax in coordination with the Israeli government.

NewsTalkSTL President of Programming Jeff Allen said, “It should be an incredible week of content from Tim and Chris. They won’t just be sharing their impressions, they’ll have stories you can only get by being there on the ground.”

Jones said, “Traveling to Israel, especially during this consequential time, will be a life changing trip. Experiencing The Holy Land, visiting with top Israeli officials, all while literally walking in the footsteps of Jesus, will be an incredible experience for all of us in NewsTalkSTL nation.”

Arps, who recently visited on a sightseeing trip, added, “I can’t wait to get back to Israel and share our experience with our listeners every day.”

New York City morning host Sid Rosenberg has also made Israel a broadcast destination during the ongoing conflict, traveling there twice in 2024 for Red Apple Media’s 77WABC with live shows from Jerusalem, Northern Israel, and an army base near the Gaza border.