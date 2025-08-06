VSiN Brings On ‘Big 10 Ben’ Stevens for College Football Insights

With NCAA football approaching, VSiN, The Sports Betting Network, has brought on Ben Stevens to expand its programming for the season. Stevens joins from SportsGrid, where he anchored weekday mornings and served as lead host for College Football Today and The Early Line.

During his five years at SportsGrid, Stevens also hosted high-profile specials, including Super Bowl coverage from Radio Row, NFL and NBA Draft specials, Bracket Central, and NCAA Tournament broadcasts.

VSiN content airs on more than 300 terrestrial radio stations, SiriusXM Channel 158, YouTube TV, and other platforms.

VSiN EVP of Talent & Programming Steve Cohen said, “Ben is a terrific addition to the most trusted brand in sports betting information at a time when sports fans across the country look to us for information that helps them make informed college football wagering decisions. A seasoned on-air sports betting talent that can speak across all major sports, ‘Big 10 Ben’ has deep expertise in college football that our viewers and listeners will enjoy.”

Stevens stated, “College football is my passion, and I look forward to sharing my knowledge with sports bettors and fans throughout the season. I’m excited to deliver insights and expertise alongside the talented team at VSiN.”