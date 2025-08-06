WAPL Honors Ozzy With Auction for Parkinson’s Support

Woodword Community Media’s 105.7 WAPL in Appleton, WI, turned rock memorabilia and timely headlines into meaningful impact in the wake of Ozzy Osbourne’s death, raising $1,800 for the Wisconsin Parkinson’s Association.

The station’s Auction for Ozzy centered on a rare 1999 Ozzy Osbourne Bark at the Moon Collectible Rock Doll, promoted during WAPL Mornings with Laura Lee & Cutter. Bidding opened to listeners via calls, texts, and a Facebook auction post, with the station pushing the event across on-air, web, and social channels.

The auction honored the memory of Osbourne, who died July 22 at age 76 after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease. Osbourne, who revealed his diagnosis in 2020, continued making music and performed a final concert with Black Sabbath weeks before his death.

Top bidder Jack Van Iten of Greenleaf, WI, took home the collectible, while proceeds will support the Wisconsin Parkinson Association’s programs for those affected by the disease.