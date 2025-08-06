97.3 The Sky Salutes Florida First Responders in 9th Valor Honors

Audacy’s 97.3 The Sky (WSKY) in Gainesville and Ocala has wrapped its 9th annual SKY Valor Honors Program, recognizing the service and heroism of law enforcement, fire rescue, and emergency medical personnel in North Central Florida.

The month-long program aired throughout June, featuring weekday morning segments during The Bob Rose Show, spotlighting stories of bravery from local agencies. This year’s class included first responders from the High Springs Police Department, Ocala Fire Rescue, Levy County Sheriff’s Office, University of Florida Police Department, Florida Highway Patrol, and many other organizations.

The initiative concluded with a July 31 reception and award ceremony, hosted by Bob Rose and Greg Cassidy, with remarks from Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier commending the honorees’ service.

WSKY Brand Manager Nick Allen commented, “It’s an honor to partner with our local agencies and celebrate the heroism, kindness, and bravery of our law enforcement, fire rescue, and emergency medical personnel. We’re proud to recognize those who go above and beyond for our community every day, and this program allows us to shine a spotlight on their valiant work.”