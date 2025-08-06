Podcasting Joins the Mix as Nielsen, Edison Harness Fusion Power

Nielsen is forming a new collaboration with Edison Research to bring podcast measurement into its cross-platform media planning tool, Nielsen Media Impact, allowing advertisers and agencies to plan, optimize, and compare all major media types in one place.

“Nielsen Podcast Fusion powered by Edison Research” incorporates Edison Podcast Metrics into NMI, enabling users to analyze media performance by podcast network, genre, and top programs. NPR and Ocean Media are among the charter subscribers at launch.

Nielsen says the integration will provide a more holistic view of media planning across podcasts, radio, TV, digital, and social, as podcasting now reaches a majority of adults 18–34 each month, accounting for 19% of total audio listening time.

Nielsen Audio Managing Director Rich Tunkel stated, “We know that young people are consuming podcasts as a huge part of their media diet. Nielsen continues to be at the forefront of media measurement so that advertisers can create their plans with confidence. This new collaboration further extends that confidence to audio and podcasts.”

NPR Director of Audience Insights Susan Leland called the integration “a pivotal step in how the industry approaches cross-media planning,” noting it will “empower advertisers to harness detailed insights and optimize their campaigns effectively across all major media types.”

Edison Research Senior Vice President Melissa Kiesche added, “Nielsen Media Impact is a critical tool for cross-platform media planning, and we are excited to bring our best-in-class podcast measurement data to this ecosystem. Our strategic partnership will help advertisers better understand the power of podcasting and its role in the broader media landscape.”