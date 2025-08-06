Triton Digital Promotes Sharon Taylor to Chief Revenue Officer

Triton Digital has promoted Sharon Taylor to Chief Revenue Officer. She rises from her previous role as Executive Vice President, Podcast and Content Delivery. Previously the CEO of enterprise podcast platform Omny Studio, Taylor joined Triton when the company acquired Omny in 2017.

She will now oversee the company’s global sales, customer success, ad operations, demand generation, and technical account management teams.

Triton President and CEO John Rosso said, “Sharon has been instrumental in our continued success at Triton Digital, and her promotion to Chief Revenue Officer is a reflection of her exceptional leadership, strategic thinking, and proven ability to drive results. Her track record in scaling audio technology platforms and her deep understanding of the evolving digital landscape will be invaluable as we accelerate our global growth and deepen partnerships with audio publishers and advertisers.”

Taylor said, “I’m honored to step into the CRO role at such a pivotal moment for the audio industry. Triton’s platform empowers publishers and advertisers globally, and I look forward to spearheading initiatives that unlock new growth opportunities and deliver measurable impact.”