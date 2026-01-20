Angela Yee on Gracies, Growth, and Why Recognition Matters

From The Breakfast Club to her solo venture Way Up, Angela Yee has built a career on authentic conversation and community. That dedication has translated into four Gracie Awards from the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation, including back-to-back wins for Way Up.

But for Yee, the Gracies represent more than industry recognition. They’re proof of a powerful network of women supporting women, a reunion of media’s most influential voices, and a reminder to keep pushing forward even when the work feels invisible.

With the 2026 Gracie Awards submission deadline approaching, Radio Ink spoke with Yee about what these honors have meant to her career, why the Gracies stand apart from other industry events, and her message to women on the fence about entering

Radio Ink: You have won multiple Gracie Awards from the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation, including Way Up with Angela Yee in 2024 and 2025, Lip Service in 2020, and The Breakfast Club in 2019. What did earning recognition across different shows and formats mean to you, and how did each win shape how you approach your work today?

Angela Yee: It’s a harsh world we live in and knowing that there are other women cheering for you and giving you your flowers is sometimes the push I need to keep going. My first Gracie for the Breakfast Club was as part of a trio, and being recognized as an individual was a blessing. My Lip Service podcast was created specifically for women to have a safe space to talk about whatever we wanted, and not feel ashamed or degraded amongst each other. That was a special honor for me because I’ve had the podcast for over 11 years and as women of color we get overlooked in that category tremendously.

And of course Way Up with Angela Yee is me stepping out on my own, taking a risk and betting on myself. I’m really intentional about encouraging other women to enter, attend, and network because we get so much more done together.

Radio Ink: How was that first moment when you found out that you won?

Yee: I was ecstatic and really grateful. I remember receiving the email and having to keep it a secret until the winners were announced, and it made me feel validated with all the work and the grind of morning radio. Sometimes you don’t feel like people see how passionate and dedicated you are, and moments like winning a Gracie and even being nominated with other incredible women can feel surreal.

Radio Ink: How has winning a Gracie impacted your career and your perspective on your work?

Yee: It’s definitely in my bio and part of every introduction I receive. It also puts you in a sisterhood with other women who have won, been nominated, or attended. I literally ran into another Gracie winner who I never met but had seen her win at the Gracies and we ended up having an hour-long conversation. You learn so much about other impressive women in media.

Radio Ink: In your eyes, how does recognition from the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation differ from other industry honors?

Yee: The room is powerful and diverse. There are women who I have admired my entire lifetime, alongside women who I am discovering for the first time, alongside women who are the driving force behind the scenes for some of the most provocative productions. And you truly feel seen and accepted, and once you’ve been there as many times as I’ve gone it’s a reunion. From every major news outlet, to radio, to documentaries, to sports, to philanthropy – you couldn’t curate a better room.

There are tons of events and galas but the Gracies is truly special and you have the opportunity to walk away with tangible connections. I’m literally currently pitching show ideas to another Gracie winner who I would love to work with. It’s special and it’s effective which is why I never miss it.

Radio Ink: What advice would you give to someone who is on the fence about entering?

Yee: You can’t win if you don’t enter! If you know you have been focused and putting in the work, you have to let other people know too. Don’t downplay yourself and know that you deserve to be celebrated.

Submissions for the Gracie Awards are due by 11:59p ET on Thursday, January 29. Find out more and make your entry here.