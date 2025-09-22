AIRE Radio Networks Leader Elisa Torres Leaving SBS

Spanish Broadcasting System Chief Network Officer Elisa Torres has announced her departure from the Hispanic-focused radio operator after more than a decade of leadership that helped shape the company’s national audio strategy.

Torres first joined SBS in 2012 to launch AIRE Radio Networks, building out the company’s national syndication and expanding its footprint across the US. In 2017, she was promoted to EVP of AIRE and SBS National, where she oversaw network and national sales operations. She officially took up the CNO mantle in 2022.

AIRE Radio Networks has 290 affiliates and carries talent like Raúl Brindis and Alex Sensation as well as music formats La Raza, Tropical, and Latino Pop/AC.

Over the course of her career, Torres helped build some of the first Spanish-language networks at Caracol, Cumulus, ABC Radio, and ESPN. She also developed successful syndicated shows with Maria Marín, Thalía, César Lozano, and Daddy Yankee.

Torres said. “It has been an incredible honor to be part of Spanish Broadcasting System’s mission to elevate Latino voices and culture. I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to work alongside such passionate and talented colleagues. I leave with a full heart and immense pride in what we built together and look forward to my next chapter.”