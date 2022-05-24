SBS Promotes Torres

Spanish Broadcasting System has promoted Elisa Torres to Chief Network Officer/EVP, Aire Radio Networks and SBS National. Torres is the first female executive to hold a Chief position at SBS.

“Elisa has played an instrumental role in the creation, growth and development of Aire Radio Networks and our SBS national audio divisions,” said Raul Alarcon Jr., Chairman SBS. “Her transformational leadership combined with her tenacity to develop innovative partnership solutions and strategies has resulted in significant year-over-year revenue growth for our company. We are excited to have her at the helm of our continued advancement.”

“It’s one of my greatest honors to work with the largest minority owned and certified Spanish Language multimedia company in the nation,” said Torres. “I’m extremely grateful for the trust and commitment I’ve received from Raul, Albert and the SBS family for allowing me the opportunity to build a network that delivers on my passion to empower and inspire the Latino community.”

Prior to joining AIRE Radio Networks/Spanish Broadcasting System, Torres played a critical role in establishing and developing some of the first Spanish Language audio networks in the country.