SportsMap Adds The Rundown

SportsMap Radio will debut ‘The Rundown with Jeff Michael’ on June 6th. Michael has created numerous podcasts and has also been a part-time host on SportsMap Radio since 2020.

“Sports talk radio always meant the world to me,” said Michael. “Having an opportunity to reach such a large national audience is something I do not take lightly. While I’m so grateful for the opportunity, my focus will always be on creating captivating and informative content.”

“Jeff Michael is an outstanding host,” said David Gow, CEO Gow Media. “I feel this is a perfect format for Jeff to excel. From listening to fill-in appearances, you can tell he has tremendous command of his audience. You cannot easily teach what Jeff Michael already possesses.”