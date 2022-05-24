KMOX Adjusts Lineup

News Radio 1120 AM and 98.7 FM KMOX is making some lineup changes. The station will expand the morning show and will debut a new midday show beginning May 31.

The station will expand its morning show “Total Information AM” to 10:00 a.m. CT. The station will debut a new midday show following the retirement of longtime on-air host Charlie Brennan. “The Show” will team up on-air hosts Amy Marxkors, Kevin Wheeler and Chris Rongey, and air weekdays from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. CT.

“This series of updates underscores our overarching commitment to delivering news and balanced talk shows to the people of St. Louis, while accentuating the strength of our top-level hosts,” said Becky Domyan, SVP/MM, Audacy St. Louis. “From our award-winning morning show to our unrivaled coverage of the Cardinals, we want to elevate the conversation.”

Kevin Wheeler’s transition to the new midday show has the station looking for a new host of “Sports Open Line” and Cardinals pregame and postgame programming.