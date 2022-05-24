KFI Takes Home The Gold

KFI-AM 640, Los Angeles won eight awards at the 72nd Annual Golden Mike Awards®. The awards are Southern California’s most prestigious, and most coveted, broadcast journalism prize and one of America’s longest running broadcast news award programs.

“The content being produced by the KFI News department is exceptional and I am so proud of the KFI News team and the talented people who have produced these award- winning broadcasts and podcasts,” said Robin Bertolucci, PD. “And it’s exciting to note that KFI won twice as many awards as any other station in our division.”

KFI-AM 640 winners include:

Best Radio Documentary: “The Death and Life of Kobe Bryant”

Best Public Affairs Program: “After the Verdict, A Path Forward”

Best Digital News Reporting: “Unhoused, A look at Homelessness in LA and OC”

Best Podcast – News: “9/11, Two Decades Later”

Best Podcast – Feature: “The Death and Life of Kobe Bryant”

Best Serious Feature Reporting: “Illegal Street Racing in the SFV”

Best Government and Political Reporting: “2020 Voter Fraud Fear”

Best Newscast Under 15 Minutes: “KFI News with Michael Crozier”