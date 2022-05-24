Bleav Adds Another QB

NFL Quarterback Sean Salisbury has been added to the Bleav network. ‘The Sean Salisbury Show’ will feature insight and access from Sean on the recruitment process, the NFL Draft, NIL and all sports topics.

“I am thrilled to join the Bleav Network! I am very excited to be part of the incredible talent at Bleav. It’s an honor to be part of an expanding and powerful group that brings so many different opinions and insights,” said Salisbury. “My passion for football and an unfiltered opinion can bring another strong voice to a great group!”

Salisbury joins over 150 professional athletes that host shows with Bleav.