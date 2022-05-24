KQED Adds TCR Co-Host

KQED has hired Madi Bolaños as co-host of its premier statewide daily radio news program ‘The California Report‘. Bolaños comes from public media station KVPR in Fresno, where she served as the station’s immigration and underserved communities’ reporter.

“We have been huge fans of Madi’s work and are excited to bring her community approach to finding story ideas and reporting to TCR,” said Angela Corral, Senior Editor. “With her Central Valley roots and deep consideration of the issues that impact immigrant communities, and now reporting out of the Bay Area, she is ideally suited to develop stories that complement the work that Saul Gonzalez is doing for communities throughout Southern California.”

“I couldn’t be more excited to join The California Report team,” said Bolaños. “I’m looking forward to bringing diverse voices from across the state to TCR listeners every morning.”

Bolaños is no stranger to the TCR team and audiences. While at KVPR, she filed a number of stories for TCR and The California Report Magazine.