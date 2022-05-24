AM Sells For $800K

Costa Media Boston is purchasing WFAX-AM, which is licensed to Fairfax, VA, and its FM translator W264BD, from Newcomb Broadcasting Corporation. The sale price is $800,000.

The buyer, Costa Media, is an Hispanic-focused media and marketing company which also operate broadcast properties in the Boston market. Costa Media is headed by José Villafañe. This is their first entry into the Washington DC market.

Seller Newcomb Broadcasting Corp, headed by Doris Newcomb, exits station ownership with this sale.

Eddie Esserman of the St. Simons Island office of Media Services Group served as the exclusive broker representing the Seller in this transaction.