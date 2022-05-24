CRB To Recognize Espo

The Country Radio Broadcasters has announced John Esposito, Chairman & CEO of Warner Music Nashville, as the 2022 CRB President’s Award recipient.

The CRB President’s Award is presented to an individual who has made a significant contribution to the marketing, production, growth, and development of the Country Radio Seminar and the multiple services that Country Radio Broadcasters provide to the country radio and music communities.

CRB/CRS Board President, Kurt Johnson said John Esposito is well-known as a music business visionary, a leader, a mentor. He’s true friend to artists and to Country Radio. It’s hard to adequately capture the impact Espo’s had on Music Row over the past twelve years. But we will try. This will be a singularly special evening. Join us as we raise a toast to an icon.”

Since Esposito joined the label in 2009, Warner Music Nashville’s market share has quadrupled. Its artists have spent more than 107 weeks at #1, earning 74 chart-topping singles, multiple gold and platinum sales certifications, and Grammy, CMA, ACM, Billboard, AMA, and People’s Choice awards ranging from New Artist to Entertainer of the Year.

Esposito and his team now oversee a Music Row powerhouse that includes Blake Shelton, Kenny Chesney, Dan + Shay, Zac Brown Band, Brett Eldredge, Cole Swindell, Cody Johnson, Ashley McBryde, and a group of young artists who represent the genre’s next generation like Ingrid Andress and Gabby Barrett to name a few.

The Country Radio Hall of Fame will be held on June 30 at Virgin Hotel Nashville. The Class of 2022 Country Radio Hall of Fame inductees will be honored at the event and includes two off-air radio broadcasters and four on-air radio personalities. The off-air honorees are Becky Brenner and Barry Mardit. The on-air honorees are Whitney Allen, Debbie Conner, Cathy Martindale, and Rachel & Grunwald.