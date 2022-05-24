Punch Could Cost Man 2 Years in Prison

Alexander Vera was caught on camera punching KERN Bakersfield host Ralph Bailey, breaking his jaw. On Tuesday Vera pleaded no contest to felony assault and now faces two years in prison when sentenced in August.

KGET.com reports that the incident from last July took place at a local steakhouse where the host was celebrating am upcoming birthday. The incident was all caught on the surveillance video at the restaurant.

When Bailey was dancing with a woman, Vera cuts in. When Bailey attempted to resume dancing, it led to words. According to KEGT.com Bailey puts his hands up to avoid confrontation by walking away then Vera hits him, shoves him in the back, then punches him. Bailey underwent surgery for a broken jaw.

KEGT.com reports that Vera has a felony conviction from 2013 for assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm, a DUI and misdemeanor weapons convictions.