City Recognizes Station Owner Randy Malloy

The Columbus City Council has approved a resolution honoring CD 92.9 FM President and Owner Randy Malloy on his 30 years of advocacy and commitment to the Columbus area community through his many roles with WWCD-FM and WWCD-AM.

“Randy has been a dynamic leader in the world of Columbus entertainment for as long as I can remember. His contributions to the listening audience throughout this city have been game changing,” said Councilmember Emmanuel V. Remy. “In Columbus we take pride in honoring the legacy of those who contribute to the fabric that makes this city so amazing and Randy exemplifies that greatness.”

Malloy began his career as a paid employee at CD 92.9 FM (formerly CD101 and CD102.5) in May of 1992 and has held a variety of positions since including promotions director, marketing director, and operations director. In March of 2011, Malloy made the leap from employee to owner/president when he purchased the station.

With Malloy at the helm, the station has contributed hundreds of thousands of dollars to local children’s charities including Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, and Directions for Youth and Families.

Most recently, Malloy launched CD102.5 Cares to help small businesses and nonprofits navigate the uncertainties at the height of the coronavirus pandemic. The program offered promotional and marketing support through complimentary advertising, promotions and consulting– thus further solidifying Malloy’s designation as a key partner in the Columbus community.

“In the 30 years I’ve known Randy Malloy, his commitment to helping his community has only grown stronger and the arts community in Columbus has benefited tremendously from his and the station’s support. He is always personally involved and will stop at nothing to make sure that any effort the radio station is involved with is successful. Columbus is simply a better city because Randy Malloy cares about all of us,” stated Jami Goldstein of the Greater Columbus Arts Council.

Following the presentation of the resolution, Malloy said, “I am extremely grateful to the City of Columbus and to the community for their passionate support of both myself and of the radio station. Being recognized by the Columbus City Council for steering CD 92.9 FM/CD102.5/CD101 for the past 30 years is a complete honor. None of it would have been possible without the outpouring of affection that we receive from the community and from our community partners like GCAC, along with many, many others. Thank you to everyone who helps make CD 92.9 FM an essential component of this vibrant city.”

