Spatz Replacing Slats As Cleveland’s WNCX Refreshes Mornings

Audacy’s 98.5 WNCX in Cleveland announced Matt Spatz will succeed Tim Slats as morning host beginning October 6. Slats, who has been at the station for 14 years, will retire after his final broadcast on October 3.

Spatz, a Berea native, most recently hosted mornings for WONE Akron and served as Program Director for the Rubber City Radio Group. Since the 1990s, he has held on-air and programming roles across Northeast Ohio and Virginia, including leadership positions with Cumulus Media and Clear Channel Communications.

To mark his departure, Slats will host Slats Final Bow Wow, a benefit for the Friendship Animal Protection League, supporting dogs and cats in need of permanent homes.

98.5 WNCX Brand Manager Dominic “Nard” Nardella said, “Slats is a true Cleveland legend, and we can’t thank him enough for being the rock of our mornings for so long. We are delighted that Spatz will bring his dynamic energy and deep passion for rock music. He is inheriting an important legacy, and we are confident in his ability to connect with our listeners and excited for how he shapes the future of mornings on WNCX.”

Slats shared, “21 years in Cleveland, 14 years at WNCX, and it’s been an honor and a privilege. I’ll see ya around… Avon, OH-IO.”

Spatz said, “I’ve been incredibly fortunate to have some great W’s in my career — WLVQ, WROV, WYFM, WONE, WRQK and WNCD, to name a few — but having the opportunity to take the morning reins from Slats at WNCX in my hometown is truly a dream come true. Thank you so much to the Audacy Cleveland team led by Jeff Miller, Chase Daniels, and Nard, as well as Jeff Sottolano, Dave Richards, and Vince Richards for your trust and belief in me. Can’t wait to get started!”