Audacy Bridges Audio and Video Podcasts With Creator Lab Add

As video podcasting booms, Audacy has added YouTube distribution to Creator Lab, its free podcast hosting platform, allowing creators to publish full-length video episodes directly to their YouTube accounts while still monetizing audio across major listening platforms.

Audacy Head of Podcasts Leah Reis-Dennis said, “Podcasting today is no longer audio or video – it’s both. With Creator Lab’s YouTube integration, creators can now seamlessly expand their reach wherever audiences watch or listen while continuing to monetize through our audio advertising network. This evolution underscores Audacy’s broader commitment to empowering emerging creators with flexible distribution, streamlined workflows, and scalable revenue.”

Last year, Edison Research found that among new podcast listeners, 77% said they actively watch video podcasts while listening, slightly higher than the 75% who engage with audio-only shows. While “Longtimers” still favor audio more heavily, video usage is rising across both groups. Time spent with podcasts has increased 355% since 2015, driven in part by video adoption. Half of US consumers have watched a video podcast, and 37% do so monthly, with YouTube serving as the top discovery platform for Gen Z.

At the same time, podcast listening continues to span devices, including smartphones, smart speakers, connected TVs, and cars. Among drivers using Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, 44% report listening in the car, reinforcing podcasting’s cross-platform reach even as viewing habits expand.