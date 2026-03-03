NAB Reveals 2026 Crystal Radio Award Winners

In celebration of radio’s proud tradition of public service, the National Association of Broadcasters crowned this year’s ten Crystal Radio Award winners at the NAB State Leadership Conference in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday afternoon.

From honoring veterans and helping their neighbors recover from natural disasters to feeding those in need and holiday toy drives, meeting the community where they are was the theme of the day. Of all the honorees, Cox Media Group had the most to celebrate, bringing home three awards between two clusters.

The full list of winners is:

Hot 106 (WHJX) – Cox Media Group; Jacksonville, FL

104.5 WOKV – Cox Media Group; Jacksonville, FL

95.5 WSB (WSB-AM) – Cox Media Group; Atlanta, GA

98 Rock (WIYY) – Hearst Communications; Baltimore, MD

WEEI – Audacy; Boston, MA

830 WCCO – Audacy; Minneapolis, MN

KB101 (KBHP) – Hubbard Broadcasting; Bemidji, MN

Kat 103.7 (KXKT) – iHeartMedia; Omaha, NE

The Eagle 106.9/107.5 (KGLK) – Urban One; Houston, TX

Candy 95 (KNDE) – Bryan Broadcasting; College Station, TX

The NAB Crystal Radio Awards, established in 1987, recognize radio stations for their outstanding contributions to their communities. This year’s winners were selected from a pool of 50 finalists by a panel of judges representing the broadcast industry, community service organizations, and public relations firms.