Podcast Engagement Shifts as Video Becomes Key Entry Point

Podcasts have long been defined as “audio you can understand with your eyes closed.” But Edison Research data is backing up the new reality: more listeners than ever are choosing to watch, and that shift is reshaping how creators reach audiences.

At Podcast Movement 2025, Edison Senior Director Gabriel Soto presented findings showing that both longtime fans and new podcast consumers are increasingly choosing to watch podcasts rather than listen exclusively to audio.

Soto’s analysis compared two groups from Edison Podcast Metrics: “First-Years,” who began listening within the past year, and “Longtimers,” who have consumed podcasts for five years or more. The results show that video podcasts are driving active engagement for both groups. Among First-Years, 77% said they actively watch video podcasts while listening, compared to 75% who engage with audio-only shows.

While Longtimers still lean more heavily on audio, the data suggests a growing shift toward video consumption across the medium.

Podcasting remains an audio-first platform, but Edison cautions that creators and advertisers who ignore video could be missing opportunities to attract and engage audiences. The findings underscore how strategic use of video content and video-first platforms can expand reach, particularly among newer listeners.

Edison Research’s Podcast Consumer 2025 previously showed that time spent with podcasts has exploded 355% since 2015, fueled in part by video. Half of US consumers have watched a video podcast, and 37% do so monthly, with YouTube the leading discovery platform for Gen Z.

Yet, podcasting’s adaptability is driving its growth, with listening spread across smartphones, smart speakers, connected TVs, and cars. 44% of drivers using Apple CarPlay or Android Auto listen in the car.