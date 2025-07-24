Edison: Video Podcasts, Gen Z Fuel Record Audio Growth

New data shows that podcast listening is not just growing, it’s booming. The platform continues to reach record-breaking levels of audience engagement, presenting both a challenge and opportunity for traditional audio platforms like radio.

Edison Research’s report, The Podcast Consumer 2025, paints a picture of an on-demand, cross-platform medium that now commands attention from 158 million monthly listeners in the US alone, equaling 55% of the population aged 12 and up. Monthly listenership among 12–34-year-olds has hit 66%, while Black and Latino monthly podcast consumption now stands at 58% and 51%, respectively.

Since 2015, the amount of time Americans spend with podcasts each week has jumped by 603 million hours, a 355% increase. Video podcasting is a major driver of this evolution. Half of US consumers have now watched a video podcast, and 37% are monthly viewers. The format is particularly effective at reaching younger and more diverse segments, with YouTube ranking as the top discovery platform among Gen Z.

The report suggests podcasting’s growth is being propelled by its adaptability. Consumption is strong across platforms including smartphones, smart speakers, connected TVs, and vehicle infotainment systems. 44% of drivers using Apple CarPlay or Android Auto listen to podcasts in the car.

Podcasts are also driving purchases, per Edison. Among weekly listeners, 88% say ads are a fair trade for free content, and 44% report having made a purchase after hearing an ad. Nearly two-thirds of podcast fans say they feel grateful to brands that support their favorite show.

The full results of The Podcast Consumer 2025 are available now via Edison Research.