Norfolk’s FM99 Drains Veins For The Red Cross

Saga Communications’ Hampton Roads Media Group station FM99 (WNOR) partnered with the American Red Cross for the 38th Annual Rock and Roll Up Your Sleeve Blood Drive, collecting 612 units of blood in three days and meeting the Red Cross goal.

WNOR PM Drive host Nick Pearl was among the many participants who “drained their veins,” helping collect enough blood to potentially save more than 1,780 lives. The event is held in July, when blood supplies tend to be the lowest.

WNOR Operations Manager Mike Beck shared, “The generosity of our listeners and clients helps the Red Cross meet the needs of our local community. We thank everyone who participated and helped make a lifesaving difference.”